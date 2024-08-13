Hindalco Q1 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 3,074 cr on operational efficiencies, lower input costs

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Aditya Birla Group's metal flagship Hindalco Industries on Tuesday reported a 25.2 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 3,074 crore for the June quarter on the back of favourable macros, operational efficiencies and lower input costs.

The company had posted consolidated profit of Rs 2,454 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries said in a regulatory filing.

In a statement, the company said the consolidated PAT in the first quarter of FY'25 "was Rs 3,074 crore compared to Rs 2,454 crore in Q1 FY24, up by 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY)." Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 57,437 crore, over Rs 53,382 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue for the first quarter stood at Rs 57,013 crore, up eight per cent YoY on account of better realisations and efficiencies in India operations.

"Hindalco reported an EBITDA of Rs 7,992 crore (vs Rs 6,109 crore) in Q1 FY25, up 31 per cent YoY, driven by lower input costs and higher volumes," the statement said.

"Our strong Q1 results ride on the back of consistent operational excellence and cost optimisation which allowed us to leverage the higher average metal prices.

"The copper business achieved its highest quarterly EBITDA driven by high domestic sales (especially downstream products), healthy by-product credits and better operational efficiencies following a successful planned shutdown," Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries said.

The Aluminium India Upstream business recorded an 81 per cent growth in EBITDA over the previous year, he said.

"Looking ahead, the major capital formation phase of the downstream business is near completion, and from here on, we will explore growth opportunities in the upstream business given our strong cash position," he explained.

The company said its copper business delivered a new record-breaking performance in the first quarter, with EBITDA at an all-time high of Rs 805 crore, up 52 per cent Y-o-Y, backed by higher average copper prices and robust operations.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group.

A 26 billion dollar metals powerhouse, Hindalco is the world's largest aluminium company by revenues, and the world's second largest Copper rods manufacturer (outside China).

Hindalco operates across the value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power plants and aluminium smelting to downstream rolling, extrusions, and foils. Along with its subsidiary Novelis, Hindalco is the global leader in flat-rolled products and the world's largest recycler of aluminium.

Hindalco is the country's largest copper producer, serving more than half the nation's copper requirements. Its copper facility in Gujarat, comprises a copper smelter and refinery complex,downstream facilities, and a captive jetty.

Hindalco's global footprint spans 52 manufacturing units across 10 countries. PTI SID DRR