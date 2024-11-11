Hindalco Q2 net profit jumps 78 pc to Rs 3,909 cr

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Aditya Birla Group firm Hindalco Industries on Monday reported a 78 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,909 crore in the September 2024 quarter on the back of strong operational performance, favourable macros and prudent cost management.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,196 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 59,278 crore against Rs 54,632 crore a year ago.

"Our India business delivered a strong operational performance in Q2 bolstered by our relentless focus on operational reliability and cost management," Hindalco Industries Managing Director Satish Pai said.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. A 26 billion dollar metals powerhouse, Hindalco is the world's largest aluminium company by revenues, and the world's second-largest copper rods manufacturer (outside China). PTI SID SID SHW