New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group's metals arm Hindalco Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 21.2 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 4,741 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 on the back of strong performance by the India business, disciplined cost management and operational efficiencies across segments.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 3,909 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations during July-September period rose by 13 per cent to Rs 66,058 crore as compared to Rs 58,203 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

"The robust results were driven by a strong performance by the India business, and a resilient performance by Novelis," the company said in a statement.

India aluminium upstream business delivered another standout performance with EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) at Rs 4,524 crore, up 22 per cent, while aluminium downstream achieved an EBITDA of Rs 261 crore, up 69 per cent compared to Q2 FY25.

Despite headwinds, Novelis reported flat shipments over the prior year quarter, it said.

Hindalco Industries Managing Director Satish Pai said that the company continued its growth momentum amid global volatility, delivering strong performance in both volumes and profitability.

"Our integrated business model, prudent capital allocation and focus on cost optimisation, continues to enable us to deliver sustained, resilient growth across market cycles. Our sustainability agenda remains focused on climate action, circularity through waste recycling, water stewardship and biodiversity protection," Pai said.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. A USD 28-billion metals powerhouse, Hindalco operates across the value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power plants and aluminium smelting to downstream rolling, extrusions, and foils.

Along with its subsidiary Novelis, Hindalco is the global leader in flat rolled products and the world's largest recycler of aluminium.