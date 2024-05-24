Hindalco Industries Q4 net profit rises 32% to Rs 3,174 crore

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group's metal flagship Hindalco Industries on Friday reported a 31.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,174 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, on the back of stronger margins and volumes across aluminium and copper business segments.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,411 crore in the January-March period of FY23, Hindalco Industries said in a filing to BSE.

Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 56,356 crore over Rs 56,209 crore in the year-ago period.

"Consolidated PAT in Q4 FY24 was Rs 3,174 crore compared to Rs 2,411 crore in Q4 FY23, up by 32 per cent Y-o-Y," the company said in a statement.

Hindalco concluded the year with very strong results across all business segments. This was a clear testament to its strategic focus on value-added products and margin improvement, Hindalco Industries Managing Director Satish Pai said.

Hindalco is the world's largest aluminium company by revenues and a major player in copper. It caters to more than half of the India's copper requirement.