Hindalco Q4 profit jumps 66% to Rs 5,284 crore

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group's metal flagship Hindalco Industries on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit rose 66 per cent to Rs 5,284 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, driven by a strong performance by Indian operations supported by favourable macroeconomic condition and lower inputs costs.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT (profit after tax) or net profit at Rs 3,174 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries said in a statement.

The consolidated revenue from operations in the January-March quarter rose to Rs 64,890 crore from Rs 55,994 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated PAT for the year-ended March 2025 rose to Rs 16,002 crore from Rs 10,155 crore recorded in FY24.

Revenue from operations in the last fiscal increased to Rs 2,38,496 crore compared to Rs 2,15,962 crore in FY24.

"Hindalco delivered an all-time high performance in FY25, driven by strong operational resilience, cost discipline, and continued momentum across all our businesses," company's Managing Director Satish Pai said.

The company said its aluminium upstream business in India remained a strong anchor, complemented by robust growth in the downstream business.

The copper business achieved a record EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) backed by strong value-added product sales. Despite tighter scrap spreads, Novelis delivered a resilient performance through increased beverage can shipments," Pai said.

Hindalco, he said, is poised to enter a phase of accelerated growth backed by robust resource security in bauxite and coal and strengthened by strategic investments across aluminium and copper.

"Our copper smelter expansion, e-waste recycling and copper value-added products are progressing steadily, while in specialty alumina, we are scaling up with a differentiated, high-value portfolio," he added.

In a filing to BSE, the company said that the board has approved the acquisition of EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources Ltd (EMMRL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Essel Mining & Industries Ltd.

The board "has approved acquisition of 100 per cent equity stake in EMMRL, the lease holder of the Bandha coal block, by executing a share purchase agreement. The company's strategic objective is to double down its upstream capacities", the filing said.

The proposed acquisition aims to meet the company's strategic objective of securing resources for its aluminium smelters.

As Bandha coal block has resources of 197 million tonnes mineable reserves, mine-life of around 45 years and a location of about 20 Kms (aerially) from company's Mahan power plant and smelter, it builds a sustainable coal supply chain for the foreseeable future.

A USD 28-billion metal powerhouse, Hindalco is the world's largest aluminium company by revenues, and the world's second largest copper rods manufacturer (outside China).

Hindalco operates across the value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power plants and aluminium smelting to downstream rolling, extrusions, and foils. Along with its subsidiary Novelis, Hindalco is the global leader in flat rolled products and the world's largest recycler of aluminium.