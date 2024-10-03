Hinduja Global Solutions opens CX hub in South Africa; plans to hire 400 employees by March

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Business process management firm Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Thursday said it has opened a new customer experience (CX) hub in Cape Town, South Africa, to support both new and existing customers.

HGS said it expects to hire over 400 staffers locally across voice and non-voice customer experience roles as well as corporate support functions by March 2025.

"Located in Cape Town's Woodstock neighborhood with good proximity to airports, hotels, and public transport, the new CX hub opens several permanent leadership and frontline positions to help support US, UK, and Australian clients in any industry," a company statement said.

Part of conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS has 18,036 employees in nine countries, including 32 delivery centres.

South Africa offers a deep pool of talent and CX culture that encompasses a range of sectors and skills, from technology to finance, creative industries and customer service, HGS Group CEO Partha DeSarkar said.

"By tapping into these incredible resources, we believe the new hub in Cape Town will drive exceptional results for our expanding global client base, delivering top-notch customer experiences and innovative solutions," he said.

Shares of HGS settled at Rs 800.70 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, down 1.66 per cent from the previous close. PTI ANK TRB