Hinduja Gr to reopen Churchill's Old War Office as luxury hotel

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Hinduja Group on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Raffles Hotels & Resorts to restore 'The Old War Office' of Britain's World War II era prime minister Winston Churchill.

The property with 120 guest rooms and suites, along with restaurants and spas, will be inaugurated on September 26, as a brand-new luxury hotel in the heart of London, the group said in a statement.

The Hinduja Family had acquired the landmark building on Whitehall, opposite Downing Street, over eight years ago. The Old War Office (OWO), originally completed in 1906 and designed by British architect William Young, was formerly the site of the original Palace of Whitehall, it added.

The transformed OWO also houses 85 Residences by Raffles as part of the building's reimagining as a new culinary district for London, complete with nine new restaurants and three bars, including a rooftop with panoramic views onto Buckingham Palace, the statement said.