Hinduja Group eyes defence, energy, auto, digitech sectors in Philippines

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Hinduja Group on Friday said it will explore new opportunities in defence, energy, automotive, and digital technology sectors in the Philippines.

The Southeast Asian country's visiting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr met group representatives and those of Hinduja Global Solutions and signed a letter of intent to invest more in the country, as per a statement.

***** Equirus Group gets RBI nod to start non-bank lender * Equirus Group on Friday announced that it has received the Reserve Bank of India's nod to start a non-bank lender and said it aims to have a Rs 3,000-crore loan book in the near future.

The non-banking financial company licence will help create a synergy between the group's wealth and corporate advisory platforms, as per a statement.