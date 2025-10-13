Hinduja Renewables Energy appoints Deepak Thakur as MD & CEO

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Hinduja Renewables Energy Pvt Ltd (HREPL) on Monday said it has appointed Deepak Thakur as the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

His appointment is effective from October 1, the company said in a statement.

Thakur has held leadership roles at multiple organisations, including the Mahindra Group, Sterling & Wilson, L&T, Honeywell, and Thermax.

His experience spans the entire renewable energy value chain, including solar, wind, storage, and hybrid systems, and covers project development.

Besides, he also holds experience in EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction), O&M (operations and maintenance), upstream technology, manufacturing, and asset monetisation through InvITs.

Part of the Hinduja Group, Hinduja Renewables, is an independent renewable power producer.