Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, TN Skill Development Corporation to train 5,000 youth

Chennai, Oct 8 (PTI) Leading fast-moving consumer goods major Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd has partnered with the Government of Tamil Nadu to skill 5,000 individuals, the company said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Under the government's 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, the strategic partnership with the government-owned Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, would aim at training 5,000 youths under sales and marketing verticals.

As per the partnership, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd would serve as the main contact for Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and would offer orientation, programme materials besides conducting online and offline training sessions, a company statement said here.

The initiative by Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd would also facilitate interactions with industry leaders, connect learners with local industries and provide entrepreneurial opportunities at 'zero cost' to the aspiring individuals.

Advertisment

"The state is home to one of our oldest factories and over the years, we have taken pride in contributing to its growth. Now, we are elated to play a role in upskilling its vibrant youth," said HCCB chief public affairs, communications and sustainability officer, Himanshu Priyadarshi.

"We remain committed to partnering with the state, ensuring that the young minds are well equipped and primed to excel in the dynamic realm of sales and marketing," he added.

On the partnership with Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation Managing Director J Innocent Divya said, "this collaboration promises a consistent flow of well-trained graduates ready for diverse corporate roles." "I am thankful to Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages for their support," she added. PTI VIJ SS