Hindustan Copper emerges preferred bidder for copper block in MP

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) State-run Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) has emerged as the preferred bidder for the Baghwari-Khirkhori Copper and Associated Mineral Block in Madhya Pradesh after submitting the highest final price offer in a forward e-auction.

The auction for the grant of a composite licence covering mining lease was successfully concluded on January 22, with communication received on Saturday, according to an exchange filing by the company.

HCL had participated in the Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) dated October 31, 2025, issued by the Directorate of Geology and Mining, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

The block is part of the state's efforts to auction mineral resources under the central government's mining reforms.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is a mini-ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Mines. It is the only company in India engaged in copper ore mining and holds all the operating mining leases for copper ore in the country.

The company's current focus lies in exploration, mining, and beneficiation of copper ore to produce and sell copper concentrate.

HCL operates copper mines at Malanjkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Khetri, Rajasthan and Ghatsila, Jharkhand. It has facilities of a primary smelter and refinery at Ghatsila, secondary smelter and refining facilities at Jhagadia, Gujarat, and a continuous cast copper wire rod plant at Taloja, Maharashtra.