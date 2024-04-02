Hindustan Copper metal concentrate output grows 11 pc; ore production up 13 pc in FY24

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PT) State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd on Tuesday said its metal concentrate production rose 11 per cent year-on-year to 27,404 tonne during 2023-24.

The company has achieved ore production of 3.78 million tonne in FY24, registering a 13 per cent increase year-on-year.

"During FY24, metal in concentrate (MIC) production of 27,404 tonne was the highest in last five years... and ore production of 3.78 million tonne (was the) highest in last four years," the company said in an exchange filing.

The company said its flagship unit Malanjkhand copper project in Madhya Pradesh achieved 18 per cent higher ore production and 9.4 per cent higher MIC production year-on-year.

The Khetri Copper Complex (KCC) in Rajasthan achieved 11 per cent higher ore production and 17.3 per cent higher MIC production compared to last year.

Hindustan Copper Ltd, under the Ministry of Mines, is the only company in India engaged in mining of copper ore, and owns all the operating mining lease of copper ore. PTI ABI TRB