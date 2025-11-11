Hindustan Copper Q2 profit grows 85 pc to Rs 186 cr

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Hindustan Copper on Tuesday posted around 85 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 186.02 crore for September quarter FY26, on account of increased income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 101.67 crore in July-September period of FY25, the state-owned company said in an exchange filing.

During the period, the company saw its income grow to Rs 728.95 crore from Rs 550.05 crore in the second quarter a year ago.

Expenses stood Rs 480.32 crore as against Rs 414.73 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Under Ministry of Mines, Hindustan Copper is in exploration, mining, and beneficiation of copper ore to produce and sell copper concentrate.

The company operates copper mines at Malanjkhand (Madhya Pradesh), Khetri (Rajasthan) and Ghatsila (Jharkhand). It has facilities of a primary smelter and refinery at Ghatsila (Jharkhand), secondary smelter and refining facilities at Jhagadia (Gujarat), and a Continuous Cast Copper Wire Rod plant at Taloja (Maharashtra).

As per the company website, operations at the Jhagadia and Ghatsila smelting/refining facilities have been suspended since 2019 due to business considerations.