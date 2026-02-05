Hindustan Copper Q3 profit zooms to Rs 156.3 cr

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) State-owned Hindustan Copper on Thursday reported more than a two-fold jump in consolidated profit to Rs 156.30 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 driven by higher revenues.

The company had posted consolidated profit of Rs 62.87 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue of the company during October -December period rose to Rs 687.34 crore over Rs 327.77 crore in the corresponding quarter.

The state-owned firm plans to triple its ore production capacity from the current 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 12.2 MTPA by 2030-31.

Hindustan Copper is engaged in copper ore mining and holds all the operating mining leases for copper ore in the country.

The company recorded its highest-ever revenue from operations at Rs 2,070.97 crore in 2024-25, reflecting a robust year-on-year increase of 21 per cent from Rs 1,717 crore in 2023-24.

Its Profit After Tax rose by 42 per cent to Rs 468.53 crore in FY25, up from Rs 295.41 crore in FY24.