Hindustan Copper's contractual employee dies due to accident at mining project in MP

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) on Wednesday said that one of its contractual employees died due to an accident at a copper mining project in Madhya Pradesh.

The employee was engaged by a mining contractor. The accident took place in Malanjkhand Copper Project, the flagship unit of Hindustan Copper in Madhya Pradesh.

In a filing to BSE, the company said that "due to an accident at Malanjkhand Copper Project at Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, one contractual employee engaged by a mining contractor expired on November 19, 2025".

HCL said that it deeply mourns the unfortunate death of the employee.

Hindustan Copper is engaged in copper ore mining and holds all the operating mining leases for copper ore in the country.

The company is currently focused on the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of copper ore to produce and sell copper concentrate, which gives it better profitability in this dynamic market.

HCL operates copper mines at Malanjkhand, Khetri and Ghatsila. It plans to triple its ore production capacity from the current 4 MTPA to 12.2 MTPA by 2030-31. PTI SID HVA