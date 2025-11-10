Hindustan Media Ventures Q2 PAT down 27.32 pc at Rs 10.08 cr

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd on Monday reported a 27.32 per cent decline in profit after tax at Rs 10.08 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025 impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 13.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 196.87 crore as against Rs 171.99 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 213.63 crore as compared to Rs 193.33 crore in the year-ago quarter. Cost of materials consumer was higher at Rs 56.24 crore as against Rs 48.5 crore in the same period last fiscal.

In the second quarter revenue from printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals segment was higher at Rs 175.25 crore as compared to Rs 158.16 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the filing said.

Digital segment revenue was also higher at Rs 20.64 crore as against Rs 14.47 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, it added. PTI RKL DR DR