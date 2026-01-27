New Delhi (PTI): Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd on Tuesday reported a 95 per cent dip in profit after tax at Rs 89 lakh in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 17.99 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its board has approved appointment of Sameer Singh as its Managing Director with effect from March 1, 2026, for a period of five years, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 212.24 crore as against Rs 197.47 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 218.96 crore as compared to Rs 201.68 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company said it incurred expenses of Rs 115.67 crore on "fair value movement in respect of financial instruments" in the third quarter, up from Rs 93.52 crore in the same period last fiscal.

In the quarter under review, revenue from printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals segment was at Rs 180.66 crore as compared to Rs 179.72 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the filing said.

Digital segment revenue was at Rs 28.96 crore as against Rs 16.72 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, it added.