Hindustan Power bags 425 MW solar project contract from UPPCL

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Hindustan Power on Thursday said it has secured a 425 MW solar project from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL).

The Letter of Award (LoA) was issued by UPPCL following a competitive e-reverse auction, Hindustan Power said in a statement.

As per the power purchase agreement (PPA), UPPCL will procure power from this solar project for a fixed tariff over a 25-year period.

The project is expected to achieve commissioning within 24 months from the date of signing the PPA.

The company did not provide any further details related to the order.

"With this win, the company will contribute to Uttar Pradesh's growing demand for sustainable energy solutions," Ratul Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Power, said.

Hindustan Power aims to build a renewable energy portfolio of 5 GW by 2028. PTI ABI ABI SHW