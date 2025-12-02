Hindustan Power signs power supply agreement with Assam discom

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Hindustan Power on Tuesday announced signing an agreement with Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) for the supply of 130 megawatt power.

In a statement, the company said it will supply power from the Annupur plant through its subsidiary, MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd.

The agreement was executed under the design, build, finance, own and operate (DBFOO) model, Hindustan Power said.

APDCL had awarded a letter for a power supply agreement to Hindustan Power earlier this year.

Hindustan Power is an integrated power generation company with a focus on renewable and transitional energy generation. PTI ABI HVA