Hindustan Unilever launches new Horlicks in Tamil Nadu, Kerala markets

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) Fast moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Ltd has launched its popular drink Horlicks with a blend of Superfoods and NutriMax technology that enhances nutritional benefits while retaining the classic taste preferred by generations.

The all-new Horlicks launched in Tamil Nadu and Kerala markets, is enhanced by NutriMax technology to improve nutrient absorption and enables children to grow taller, stronger with better cognitive abilities and improved immunity.

On the launch, company Head Research and Development, Foods and Beverages, South Asia, Sujatha Jayaraman said, "With the all new Horlicks, we have reimagined a loved product to deliver modern nutrition while retaining the familiarity consumers cherish. With the NutriMax technology, we were able to incorporate Superfoods blend of malted barley, almonds, oats and millets to create a formulation rooted in scientific advancement and high nutritional value." "This breakthrough reflects our commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality nutrition options that align with contemporary expectations," she said in a company statement on Friday.

The new variant is also available in zero added sugar. It uses smart sweetness technology to naturally enhance sweetness perception from malted barley, ensuring a pleasant taste without artificial sweeteners.

The NutriMax technology helps unlock multigrain goodness by reducing natural anti-nutrients like phytates, that hinder absorption of nutrients like iron and zince. NutriMax increases both soluble and insoluble fiber, supporting better gut health and maximising the body's ability to absorb essential minerals, the statement added. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH