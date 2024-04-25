Hindustan Unilever shares dip 2 pc post fourth quarter earnings

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Shares of Hindustan Unilever on Thursday dipped 2 per cent after the company reported a 1.53 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The company's stock declined 1.94 per cent to Rs 2,215.25 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it went lower by 1.99 per cent to Rs 2,215.10 apiece.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Wednesday reported a 1.53 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,561 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024 due to factors such as deflation and softening of commodity prices.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,601 crore in the year-ago period, HUL said in a regulatory filing.

Net sales of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) were almost flat to Rs 15,013 crore in the March quarter.

While HUL's total expenses were up 1.15 per cent to Rs 12,100 crore in the March quarter from Rs 11,962 crore a year ago.

The total income of HUL during the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal was flat at Rs 15,441 crore, as against Rs 15,375 crore a year ago. PTI SUM DRR DRR