Hindustan Unilever shares dip over 1% post fourth quarter earnings

New Delhi: Shares of Hindustan Unilever on Thursday dipped more than 1 per cent after the company reported a 1.53 per cent fall in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

The company's stock dipped 1.25 per cent to settle at Rs 2,231 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it declined 1.94 per cent to Rs 2,215.25.

On the NSE, shares of the company skidded 1.13 per cent to finish at Rs 2,234.60 per piece. In intra-day trade, it went lower by 1.99 per cent to Rs 2,215.10.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Wednesday reported a 1.53 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,561 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024 due to factors such as deflation and softening of commodity prices.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,601 crore in the year-ago period, HUL said in a regulatory filing.

Net sales of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) were almost flat to Rs 15,013 crore in the March quarter.

While HUL's total expenses were up 1.15 per cent to Rs 12,100 crore in the March quarter from Rs 11,962 crore a year ago.

The total income of HUL during the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal was flat at Rs 15,441 crore, as against Rs 15,375 crore a year ago.