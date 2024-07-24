Hindustan Unilever shares settle nearly 2 pc lower after Q1 earnings

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday ended nearly 2 per cent lower after the company reported just 2.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,612 crore for April-June FY25 impacted by price reductions.

The stock ended at Rs 2,716.80, down 1.80 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it went lower by 3.33 per cent to Rs 2,674.10.

At the NSE, it dipped 1.64 per cent to settle at Rs 2,720.95. During the day, shares of the company declined 3.29 per cent to Rs 2,675.10.

The company's market valuation eroded by Rs 11,677.47 crore to Rs 6,38,336.95 crore.

The FMCG major had posted a net profit of Rs 2,556 crore in June quarter FY24, according to a regulatory filing from HUL on Tuesday.

Revenue from sales of products in the quarter was marginally up 1.68 per cent to Rs 15,497 crore as against Rs 15,240 crore a year ago.

The company delivered a 4 per cent volume growth during the quarter, according to an earning statement from HUL. PTI SUM DRR