Hindustan Unilever stock settles marginally lower

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd settled marginally lower on Thursday after the FMCG major's December quarter earnings failed to cheer the investors.

Advertisment

The scrip of the company slipped 0.86 per cent to close at Rs 2,322.90 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, the stock went lower by 0.73 per cent to end at Rs 2,325.90 per piece.

In volume terms, 34.09 lakh equity shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) were traded on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and 2.19 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE during the day.

Advertisment

The 30-share index rose by 115.39 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 76,520.38. The broader NSE Nifty rose by 50 points or 0.22 per cent to end at 23,205.35 on Thursday.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Wednesday reported a 19.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,989 crore in the December quarter, boosted by the sale of its 'Pureit' business.

The company, which posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,508 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal year, said it will acquire 90.5 per cent shareholding of Uprising Science Pvt Ltd -- the firm behind the premium beauty brand Minimalist -- comprising secondary buyout for a cash consideration of Rs 2,670 crore at a pre-money enterprise valuation of Rs 2,955 crore.

Advertisment

In the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, the growth in profit after tax was majorly on account of profit from the divestment of 'Pureit' business, HUL said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income in the third quarter was Rs 16,050 crore against Rs 15,781 crore in the year-ago period. PTI HG HG SHW