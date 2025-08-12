Hindustan Zinc becomes first Indian firm to join International Council on Mining and Metals

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Homegrown Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) on Tuesday said it has become the first Indian company to join the International Council on Mining and Metals.

UK-based International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) is a collaborative group of leading mining and metals companies, created to strengthen the industry's contribution to sustainable development and catalyse strong environmental and social performance.

ICMM engages with all parts of society to enhance the understanding of benefits, costs, risks and responsibilities of the mining and metals industry in contemporary society.

In a statement, HZL said it "has become the first Indian company to join the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) - a pivotal milestone that places India firmly on the global map of responsible mining".

The membership comes after a rigorous independent assessment and endorsement by ICMM's Council, comprising the CEOs of member companies, based on recommendations from the Independent Expert Review Panel (IERP).

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Limited, said the company's induction into the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) marks a milestone - "not just for our company, but for India as HZL is the first company from India to join this council".

A Vedanta Group company, Hindustan Zinc's operations include silver-lead-zinc underground mines, smelters (metal production plant) and allied infrastructure across northwest India. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL