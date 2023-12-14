Hindustan Zinc begins EV trucks deployment at mines

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc on Thursday said it has started the deployment of EV trucks at one of its mines.

The company officially launched the first fleet of electric vehicles in partnership with Inland EV Green Services.

"Crafted for Indian conditions, these trucks boast a remarkable 55-tonne capacity each, coupled with an impressive charging capacity, going from 20 to 100 per cent in just 90 minutes.

"Sourced from IPL Tech Electric Pvt Ltd., a Murugappa group EV venture, these reliable EV trucks have already demonstrated their capabilities with over two years of successful operations on Indian roads," the company said in a statement.

This partnership emphasises Hindustan Zinc's dedication to attaining net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"The deployment of these electric vehicles will propel us further towards achieving our carbon neutrality goals and set a benchmark for responsible mining practices globally. Our commitment is real, and this is yet one more example," Hindustan Zinc Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said. PTI SID SHW