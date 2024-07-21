Hindustan Zinc Chairperson addresses IIM-Udaipur students at convocation ceremony

Udaipur, Jul 21 (PTI) Hindustan Zinc Ltd Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar on Sunday addressed management students at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur to come out of their comfort zone to achieve success.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of IIM-Udaipur, she said, "Normal is just another word for uninspired and mediocre, so break the sclerotic definitions that the world assigns and listen to your heart and mind." She also urged students to be passionate about environment and sustainability. PTI SDA TRB