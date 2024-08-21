Hindustan Zinc collaborates with Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Wednesday said it has entered into a partnership with Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) to develop new variants of zinc materials to propel the commercialisation of zinc-based batteries.

Zinc-based batteries are better alternatives to lithium-based batteries mainly due to properties like long-duration storage, cost-effectiveness, durability and proven safety track record.

Zinc-based primary batteries have long held a significant market share in the country and globally.

"Zinc is integral to a low-carbon future and it presents itself as a safe, stable and sustainable alternative to lithium in the energy storage segment," Hindustan Zinc Ltd CEO Arun Misra was quoted as saying in a statement.