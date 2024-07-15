Vedanta group's Hindustan Zinc contributes Rs 13,195 cr to exchequer in FY24

New Delhi: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Monday said it has contributed Rs 13,195 crore to the exchequer in the last financial year, representing about 46 per cent of its total revenues.

In FY 2023-24, Hindustan Zinc's total contribution to the exchequer stood at Rs 13,195 crores, the Vedanta group firm said in a regulatory filing.

With this, HZL's cumulative contribution to the exchequer over the past five years stood at Rs 77,803 crore.

"As our businesses grow, so will these numbers. At Hindustan Zinc, we are committed to continuing to do business with a purpose in a manner that is sustainable, transparent and creates value for all our stakeholders," Hindustan Zinc Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said.

Over the past five years, that company has consistently contributed an average of approximately Rs 3,250 crore per year to Rajasthan in the form of royalties, contributions to the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), and other levies.

"This substantial contribution underlines Hindustan Zinc's commitment to the state's economic development," the company said.

Over the past five years, Hindustan Zinc has consistently contributed an average of approximately Rs 3,250 crore annually to the state of Rajasthan in the form of royalties, contributions to the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), and other levies.

In the past five years, the company said it has paid Rs 16,350 crore in government royalties, Rs 10,100 crore as corporate income tax, Rs 18,008 crore as corporate dividend and Rs 26,384 crore as indirect taxes.

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company, is the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer.