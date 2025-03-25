Hindustan Zinc deploys AI-powered camera surveillance system for workplace safety

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Tuesday said it has deployed an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered camera surveillance system across its operations in order to enhance the workplace security.

By leveraging the advanced AI-powered surveillance system Detect AI, the company is enhancing workplace safety, eliminating manual intervention and augmenting operational efficiency.

This solution "ensures workplace safety, operational efficiency and compliance monitoring," it said in a statement.

The safety monitoring system integrates with existing IoT (Internet of Things) -enabled surveillance infrastructure thereby reducing the need for manual intervention.

Utilising real-time image and video analytics, deep learning models, and edge computing, it autonomously detects unsafe industrial practices such as non-adherence to protective equipment guidelines, unauthorised personnel access, and work-at-height protocols. The system categorises these non-compliances using predictive analytics and triggers automated alerts via cloud-based AI inference engines thereby generating comprehensive data-driven insights.

"...we have embedded technological excellence and automation into our operations to power ahead on the path of sustainable and responsible growth. It is our vision to eliminate manual intervention and automate our processes with advanced technologies...," Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said.