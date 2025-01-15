Hindustan Zinc engaging with startup to develop smart safety wearables

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Wednesday said that it is engaging with a startup for the development of smart safety wearables focused on reducing heat stress and improving connectivity in various industrial setups.

Advertisment

Kausthub Kaundinya, cofounder of Jarsh Safety, said that its smart safety cooling helmets align closely with Hindustan Zinc's safety values.

Through air-conditioned helmets and smart wearables, Hindustan Zinc aims to reduce heat stress among the workforce and utilise AI-enabled cameras to monitor safety incidents, he said.

"It is a privilege to work with the world's most sustainable metals and mining company by improving connectivity, resulting in enhanced health, a reduction in accidents, and increased productivity through our smart helmets," he added.

Advertisment

The Vedanta group firm said in a statement that it has invited several startups to show the impact of their technologies across Hindustan Zinc.

The company announced plans to launch a startup mentoring programme to anchor startups and gain more insights in the manufacturing sector. The company recognised eight startups, including infinite Uptime, Ripik.AI, Machine Max, Maximl Labs, Flux Auto, Detect Technologies and Jarsh Safety.

Currently, Hindustan Zinc is engaged with more than 40 tech startups on over 60 different projects and has been working with 50-plus startups through Vedanta Spark to explore potential use-cases.

Advertisment

Vedanta Spark is Vedanta's unique global corporate accelerator and ventures programme that collaborates with innovative startups to drive large-scale transformative impact by addressing critical business challenges through emerging technology.

Under Vedanta Spark, Hindustan Zinc has unlocked high-potential opportunities by leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence, computer vision and drone technology.

These projects cover diverse areas, including process optimisation, enhanced metal recovery, asset reliability, productivity, and sustainability.

Advertisment

"With these emerging-tech startups, we are developing an ecosystem that is lean and responsive to match the ongoing metal economy for a sustainable future," Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said. PTI SID HVA