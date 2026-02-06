Hindustan Zinc, JNCASR develop zinc-ion battery prototypes for renewable storage

New Delhi, Feb 6(PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Friday said it, in association with the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, has developed zinc-ion battery pouch cell prototypes for large-scale renewable energy storage.

The development marks a significant step in India's indigenous research on energy storage technologies.

Zinc-ion batteries are emerging as strong candidates for stationary energy storage due to the abundance, low cost, and wide availability of zinc resources.

While optimising electrode and electrolyte materials to achieve longer cycle life and higher energy density remains a key challenge, the collaboration between Hindustan Zinc and JNCASR is addressing this by developing low-cost electrolyte formulations and stable zinc-ion battery prototypes suitable for large-scale deployment, HZL said in a statement.

These advancements demonstrate the potential of zinc-ion batteries to support renewable energy storage safely and efficiently.

"Our partnership with the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research reflects our commitment to enabling safe, cost-effective, and scalable energy storage solutions that can support the growing integration of renewable energy," Arun Misra, CEO and Whole Time Director, Hindustan Zinc said.