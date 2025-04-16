Hindustan Zinc launches digital logistics management system for zinc procurement

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Wednesday launched a digital logistics management system for procurement of zinc.

The platform 'Zinc Freight Bazaar' features live tracking, logistics planner, bidding tool and a host of affiliated logistics service partners.

"This...initiative simplifies the logistics process, empowers customers, and enhances their experience with live tracking, a logistics planner, and a bidding tool, all integrated into a seamless platform," the company said in a statement.

This platform offers a streamlined, end-to-end digital solution that empowers business teams to procure critical metals with ease.

"As India's economy continues to expand, the role of zinc in infrastructure development becomes increasingly vital. This platform will empower manufacturers with improved production planning while providing a unified solution for logistics management," Hindustan Zinc Ltd CEO Arun Misra said.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer.