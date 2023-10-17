Hindustan Zinc migrates to upgraded version of software

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday said it has migrated from its current software to a more upgraded version.

Advertisment

The move will result in more agility and mobility of the business processes, the company said in a statement.

"Hindustan Zinc... has successfully migrated from existing ECC system to advanced SAP S/4 HANA," the Vedanta Group firm said. The advanced enterprise resource planning solution has the power to transform operations and gain real-time insights for informed decision-making, it said.

The move will also place the company in the segment of future-ready businesses and showcase its commitment to innovation, digitalisation, and technological intervention, Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said. PTI SID TRB TRB