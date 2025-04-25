Hindustan Zinc net profit jumps 47 per cent to Rs 3,003 cr in Q4

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported a 47.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,003 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, backed by record metal volume and lower production cost.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,038 crore in the year-ago period.

Talking to PTI over phone, company's Chief Executive Officer Arun Misra said, "Our renewable energy consumption has been 13 per cent compared to almost nil last year...and of course, the LME (London Metal Exchange) has also been supportive, and our market premium has also been better compared to last year...So these all have helped us to significantly contribute towards the profit in the back and this quarter four is the best ever profit after tax in the history of Hindustan Zinc." Income of the company during the latest January-March quarter increased to Rs 9,314 crore from Rs 7,822 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing to BSE.

The company said Zinc cost of production (COP) for the quarter stood at USD 994 per metric tonne, lower by five per cent Y-o-Y, on account of improved metal grades and recovery, better domestic coal availability, better by-product sales, softened coal and input commodity prices and operational efficiencies.

The company further said that it has extended the tenure of Misra for one year and has earmarked USD 225 million to USD 250 million as growth capex for the current financial year.

"As the world's largest integrated zinc producer, we aim to meet rising domestic demand while maintaining our position as one of the lowest-cost producers globally and most resilient producers in the industry," Misra said.

HZL's Chief Financial Officer Sandeep Modi said despite the global uncertainties, including recent market volatility from the ongoing trade war, the company's fundamentals remain robust.

"With a strong balance sheet, structurally leaner cost base and clear strategic direction, Hindustan Zinc is well-positioned to navigate external headwinds and continue delivering consistent, industry-leading returns," he said.

Hindustan Zinc is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and amongst the top five silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds about 77 per cent share of the primary zinc market in India PTI SID HVA