Hindustan Zinc organises 'run for zero hunger'

Udaipur, Sep 29 (PTI) Hindustan Zinc Limited on Sunday organised the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon to spread awareness about hunger and malnutrition.

'Run for zero hunger' event was flagged off by Udaipur MP Manna Lal Rawat, MLAs Tarachand Jain and Phool Singh Meena, and Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra, among others, according to a release.

The event had three races in categories of 21km, 10km, and 5km. CEO Misra participated in the 21 km race.

"The highlight of the event was a unique run designed for more than 100 differently-abled people from Hindustan Zinc's flagship Jeevan Tarang programme," the release said. PTI SDA HVA