Hindustan Zinc partners with Inland EV Green Services

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Monday said it has partnered with Inland EV Green Services for deployment of 10 electric vehicle trucks.

The move aims at reducing carbon emissions and promote cleaner modes of transportation.

Dedicated to the inter-operations transport of concentrates, these eco-friendly trucks reaffirms the company's commitment to green and sustainable practices, it said.

These trucks have a charging capacity of 20 to 100 per cent in just 90 minutes, the company added.

"Our collaboration with Inland EV Green Services Pvt Ltd represents a significant step forward in our decarbonisation journey," Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said. PTI SID SHW