Hindustan Zinc profit declines 35.4%to Rs 1,729 crore in Q2

New Delhi: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported a 35.4 per cent drop in consolidated profit to Rs 1,729 crore for the September quarter due to lower income.

Advertisment

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 2,680 crore in the year-ago period, HZL said in a filing to the BSE.

Consolidated income during the second quarter of the current fiscal declined to Rs 7,014 crore, over Rs 8,703 crore in the year-ago period.

Hindustan Zinc is the country's largest and the world's second largest integrated zinc producer.

HZL is a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd, which owns 64.9 per cent stake in the company while the government has a 29.5 per cent stake.