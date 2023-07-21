Hindustan Zinc Q1 net profit falls over 36 pc to Rs 1,964 cr; Zinc production at 2.09 LT

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported a 36.48 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,964 crore for the June 2023 quarter, mainly due to lower income.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,092 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

The consolidated total income in the April-June period also declined to Rs 7,564 crore against Rs 9,697 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Its expenses slipped to Rs 4,954 crore compared to Rs 5,025 crore in April-June FY23.

The company's board has also approved the reappointment of Akhilesh Joshi and Kannan Ramamirtham as independent directors of the company.

Joshi's tenure of 2 years is effective from August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2025, while Ramamirtham's 2-year tenure begins from September 1, 2023, to August 31, 2025.

In a statement, the company said its zinc production increased by 1 per cent to 2.09 lakh tonne (LT) in the April-June quarter from 2.06 LT a year earlier.

The sales of zinc too increased by 1 per cent to 2.08 LT in the first quarter against 2.06 LT in the same period of the last fiscal.

The production and sale of saleable lead fell by 6 per cent to 51,000 tonne from 54,000 tonne a year ago.

The company produced and sold 179 metric tonnes of silver in the June 2023 quarter compared to 177 metric tonnes in the same quarter a year ago.

"Our strategic development projects are progressing well and are on track, while we continue to progress on our sustainability journey towards net zero by 2050. Hindustan Zinc has been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ for the fifth consecutive year. With such endorsements at the backdrop, we strive to grow safely, responsibly, and sustainably," HZL CEO Arun Misra said.

Its CFO Sandeep Modi said, "With a first-time sequential drop in first quarter cost of production in the recent past, we continue to maintain our cost leadership in the global zinc cost curve. As we advance forward in this transformational year, we continue to focus on our ongoing development projects, automation & digitalisation investments and sustainable operations".

Sharing an update on the ongoing projects, the company said mechanical installations and cold commissioning of the main alloy plant have been completed at Hindustan Zinc Alloys Private Limited (HZAPL) and hot commissioning is planned in the second quarter (Q2) of FY24.

At Rajpura Dariba mill, installation work has been completed and cold commissioning and plant hookup with existing facilities are ongoing. The production at the site is targeted by mid-Q2 FY24.

For the commissioning of the fumer, a team of the company visited China for training on commissioning and online support. Due to continued visa restrictions, the commissioning will be done through online support and in-house experts and is expected to be completed by early Q2 FY24.

"At Hindustan Zinc Fertilisers Private Limited (HZFPL), the major process package order has been finalised, and the partner has been locked in. Remaining orders are targeted by Q2 FY24," it said.

As on June 30, 2023, the company's consolidated gross investments and cash and cash equivalents were at Rs 9,709 crore compared to Rs 10,061 crore at the end of Mar 2023.

The total borrowings outstanding as of June 2023 was Rs 9,330 crore.

On the outlook for 2023-24, it said, "Both mined metal and refined metal production in FY24 is expected to be higher than last year. Mined metal is expected to be between 1,075-1,100 kt (kilo tonne) and refined metal production in the range of 1,050-1,075 kt. FY24 saleable silver production is projected to be between 725-750 MT".

While the global zinc demand is likely to remain impacted by macroeconomic factors, the domestic zinc demand remains resilient owing to fiscal thrust on construction and infrastructure projects.

The demand for lead in the domestic market remains robust, driven by the automotive, industrial battery segment, infrastructure development and the government. Initiatives like ‘Make in India’ will boost industrial battery consumption.

The domestic silver demand in investments and jewellery segments is increasing. Globally, silver demand in the solar power sector is expected to grow as nations look to develop green energy.

HZL, a Vedanta Group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL