Hindustan Zinc Q1 profit rises 19% to Rs 2,345 cr

New Delhi: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported 19.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,345 crore for June quarter FY25.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,964 crore for the year-ago period. Income rose to Rs 8,398 crore from Rs 7,564 crore in the year-ago period, HZL said in a filing to BSE.

Hindustan Zinc is the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75 per cent of the primary zinc market in India.