Hindustan Zinc Q2 net profit rises 14 pc to Rs 2,649 cr

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Friday reported a 13.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,649 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, on the back of higher commodity prices, a stronger dollar and higher by-product realisations.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,327 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company in the July-September period increased to Rs 8,787 crore, over Rs 8,522 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

"As we embark on our next phase of 2x growth expansion, recovering value from every resource, reusing materials through circular processes and growing portfolio of energy transition metals, we are driving India's journey towards clean energy independence," the company's Chief Executive Officer Arun Misra said.

The total borrowings outstanding as on September 30, 2025, were Rs 10,702 crore. The net debt stood at Rs 2,547 crore as on September 30, 2025, in comparison to Rs 4,185 crore as on June 30, 2025.

On its project update, the company said that the fertiliser plant is under progress and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of the next fiscal.

The innovative hot acid leaching technology for recovery of lead and silver from smelting waste at Dariba is likely to be completed by the fourth quarter of the current financial year.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a leading integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top five silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 77 per cent of the primary zinc market in the country. PTI SID MR