Hindustan Zinc Q2 net profit rises 34.5% to Rs 2,327 crore

New Delhi: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported 34.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,327 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, on the back of higher income.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 1,729 crore in the year-ago period.

The income of the company in the July-September period rose to Rs 8,522 crore from Rs 7,014 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, HZL said in a filing to BSE.

The company earned a revenue of Rs 6,403 crore in the second quarter from the zinc, lead and other segments, and Rs 1,550 crore from silver vertical.

The board in its meeting held on Friday approved the investment of Rs 327 crore for minimum 26 per cent equity stake in Serentica Renewable India Private Ltd (SRIPL) or its affiliates.

SRIPL was incorporated for the implementation of renewable energy power projects in order to cater to the long-term power requirement of HZL under a power delivery agreement.

SRIPL or its affiliates will create captive power projects in different parts of the country and provide renewable power to the company on a long-term basis.

Hindustan Zinc is the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75 per cent of the primary zinc market in India.