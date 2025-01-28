Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit rises 32% to Rs 2,678 cr

New Delhi: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Tuesday reported a 32 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,678 crore for the quarter that ended December 31, 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,028 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Zinc said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated income of the company in the October-December period rose to Rs 8,832 crore, over Rs 7,606 crore in the year-ago period.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta Group company, is the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer.