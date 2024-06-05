Hindustan Zinc records 14% drop in greenhouse gas emission intensity

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Wednesday said that it has registered a 14 per cent drop in greenhouse gas emission intensity in the last four years.

To reduce its carbon footprint, Hindustan Zinc is increasing the quantum of renewable energy in its energy mix and improving its operational efficiency.

"Through the strategic use of advanced technology, the company has recorded a 14 per cent decrease in GHG (greenhouse gas) emission intensity compared to the base year 2020, while increasing production each year," Hindustan Zinc said in a statement.

Hindustan Zinc focuses on a two-pronged approach of mitigating and offsetting its carbon footprint. The company's Pantnagar Metal Plant operates on 100 per cent green power and it has signed a 450-mw renewable power delivery agreement poised to mitigate around 2.7 million tons of CO2 emissions annually.

*Mines ministry collaborates with Central TB division The mines ministry on Wednesday said that it has entered into a collaboration with Central TB Division of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to wipe out tuberculosis in the country.

This tie-up aims for collaborative field actions like webinars and other awareness-building initiatives by engaging the central public sector companies, attached offices, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies of the Ministry of Mines..

"This initiative will also help in capacity building of health functionaries of PSUs' hospitals & health centres for specialized campaigns for eradication of TB at the grass-root level," the mines ministry said in a statement. PTI SID MR