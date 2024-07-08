Hindustan Zinc releases report to help identify nature-related risks and tackle climate change

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Monday said it has released a report that helps in identifying nature-related risks and assists the company in creating sustainable strategies to tackle climate change.

The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) report outlines nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities and allows for an assessment of the company's direct operations and upstream critical supply chain on nature, it said.

It helps in identifying nature-related risks and assists the company in creating sustainable strategies, which is based on the dual approach of mitigating and adapting towards climate change, Hindustan Zinc said in a statement.

"The launch of the country's first TNFD report underscores our commitment to responsible nature conservation. We are actively pursuing decarbonization and environment conservation efforts, as evidenced by our nature protection initiatives. By integrating sustainability into every aspect of our operations, we aim to create long-term value for stakeholders while contributing to a healthier planet," Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said. PTI SID HVA