Hindustan Zinc retains ranking in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

Udaipur, Nov 6 (PTI) Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) has retained its globally top ranking in the metals and mining sector of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2025 for the third consecutive year, the company has claimed.

It scored 90 out of 100 among 235 companies worldwide.

"The company was recognised for its outstanding performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, transparent governance, and responsible growth. It achieved top scores in climate strategy, community relations, and waste management, " a release said.

HZL's sustainability initiatives include EcoZen -- Asia's first low-carbon zinc brand, extensive decarbonisation efforts, and a water-positive approach.

The company has also become the first Indian firm to join the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM). Its social programmes have benefitted over 2.3 million people in FY2025, HZL Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said in the release. PTI SDA MR