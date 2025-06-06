Hindustan Zinc says committed to reduce freshwater consumption by 50 pc by 2030

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday said it is committed to bring down freshwater consumption by 50 per cent by 2030 across its operations.

"The company has committed to reducing its freshwater consumption by 50 per cent by 2030 across its operations from the 2020 baseline, thereby contributing to increased freshwater availability for communities within the shared watershed," HZL said in a statement.

Additionally, the company has also committed to securing 100 per cent low-quality water for its smelting operations.

"With our Sustainability Goals 2030, we are reinforcing our pledge to create long-term value through sustainable business practices that shape a resilient future for all," HZL Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said.

Earlier this year, the company inaugurated a 4,000 kilolitres per day zero liquid discharge plant at Rampura Agucha (Rajasthan), home to the world's largest underground zinc mining operations.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has turned 3.32 times water positive. This leap from the previously certified index of 2.41 demonstrates the company's continued commitment to responsible water stewardship, the statement said.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta Group company, is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top five silver producers globally. PTI SID TRB