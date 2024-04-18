Advertisment
Hindustan Zinc says it becomes 3rd largest silver producer globally

NewsDrum Desk
Hindustan Zinc Limited

New Delhi: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Thursday said it has become the third largest producer of silver globally.

As per a survey, its Sindesar Khurd Mine in Rajasthan now stands as the world's second largest silver-producing mine, moving up from last year's fourth spot, the company said in a statement.

Silver plays a pivotal role in the global energy transition and Hindustan Zinc's production growth of 5 per cent year-on-year is attributed to increased ore production and enhanced grades, reinforcing its status as a key player in the global silver market, Hindustan Zinc Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company in zinc, lead and silver businesses, is the world's second largest integrated zinc producer and now the third largest silver producer.

The company has a market share of 75 per cent of the growing zinc market in India with its headquarters in Udaipur along with zinc, lead mines and smelting complexes spread across Rajasthan. 

