Hindustan Zinc says on track to achieve 30% women representation by 2030

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Wednesday said it is on track to achieve 30 per cent women representation by 2030.

At present, Hindustan Zinc has over 25 per cent women workforce.

This reinforces the company's commitment to gender diversity in the traditionally male-dominated industries of metals, mining and heavy engineering, it said in a statement.

The company claims it is home to India's first women underground mine managers and has set up the country's first and second all-women underground mine rescue teams.

"Our vision is ambitious yet clear - to significantly accelerate this momentum and achieve 30 per cent diversity within the next five years. The growing number of women choosing careers in mining and metallurgy is a testament to this shift - one fuelled by our industry-first, people-centric policies and a wealth of opportunities designed for holistic professional growth," company's Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said.

Hindustan Zinc is the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer.