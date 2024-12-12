Hindustan Zinc signs pact with Raj govt to invest Rs 36 cr in education

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Thursday said it has entered into a pact with the Rajasthan government to invest Rs 36 crore in the education sector of the state.

The announcement was made during the Education Pre-Summit, part of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 held in Jaipur from December 9-11.

The investment will be focused on 72 government schools under its flagship education initiative, Shiksha Sambal programme, Hindustan Zinc said in a statement.

The company aims to improve the quality of education through various development programmes, including teacher training, infrastructure improvement, and vocational training.

This effort is aligned with the company's commitment to fostering sustainable and inclusive growth in Rajasthan.

The key focus areas will be holistic student development through Shiksha Sambal, model schools equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, and career counselling in line with the National Educational Policy 2020, the company said.

"This investment will uplift educational standards and contribute to the long-term development of the community," company's CEO and Whole Time Director Arun Misra said. PTI SID ANU